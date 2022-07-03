JUSTICE MALALA | Storms are brewing, and there’s no intelligence on when and how they’ll strike

Climate change is real, but unless it helps line ANC pockets, it won’t be taken seriously

Last month, on June 22, Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese announced the country’s top intelligence official would investigate national security threats that arose from climate change. Albanese said director-general of the Office of National Intelligence Andrew Shearer would assess “the implications for national security of climate change”...