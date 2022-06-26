JUSTICE MALALA | The Zondo report proves the state was a cash cow for thieves
Zuma was not a president, he was a gang leader, who along with his cronies stole tax payer’s money
26 June 2022 - 20:06
President Thabo Mbeki was not “pushed out” by a benign ANC leadership in September 2008. He was not removed to hasten the project of improving poor people’s lives. It is now clear that his ousting was a ruthless, cynical, internal coup d’etat, an upending of SA’s constitutional norms and values...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.