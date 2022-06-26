×

Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | The Zondo report proves the state was a cash cow for thieves

Zuma was not a president, he was a gang leader, who along with his cronies stole tax payer’s money

26 June 2022 - 20:06

President Thabo Mbeki was not “pushed out” by a benign ANC leadership in September 2008. He was not removed to hasten the project of improving poor people’s lives. It is now clear that his ousting was a ruthless, cynical, internal coup d’etat, an upending of SA’s constitutional norms and values...

