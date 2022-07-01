EXCLUSIVE | NPA drops charges against alleged state capturer, Bosasa chief accountant Carlos Bonifacio

The allegations against Bonifacio were that he reportedly facilitated the payment of a R180,000 bribe for Gillingham’s benefit.

At the time Gillingham was part of the department’s bid adjudication committee.

The bribe was allegedly a deposit paid to a Randburg car dealership, reportedly for a Mercedes-Benz for Gillingham.

Zondo found that Bosasa bribed a swathe of politicians, government officials as well as former president Jacob Zuma.

Bonifacio, speaking to TimesLIVE Investigations via telephone and email, said he was overwhelmed with emotion.

“It is surreal. It has been a three-year nightmare. My life, and that of my family, has been destroyed, but in the end the truth always prevails.

“The prosecution was satisfied that my evidence proved reliable and that I was innocent of the charges against me. I had no concern with the matter going to trial as, ultimately, the charges against me were completely unfounded.”

He said those who implicated him had not come forward to say “mea culpa, but rather because they were driven by revenge for the total destruction of the Watsons, irrespective of what they did or did not do.”

Bonifacio said he believed he was implicated because, “I was known as being very strict on accounting practices and for my questioning of many costs.

“I was implicated because I did not join certain peoples' cabals. These people used blackmail and intimidation to get their ways. Their strategy was to go to the commission and implicate Watson and then escape prosecution, which ultimately backfired.”

He said while he and Vorster were originally charged alongside Agrizzi, Mti, Gillingham and Van Tonder, and appeared in court with them in 2019 and 2020, their case was eventually separated.

“I was tied to these people by association and nothing more. Names popped up during the commission and the NPA cast their net wide and caught people. It was up to us to prove our innocence.”

Bonifacio said his biggest mistake in regards to the “crimes” he allegedly committed was his gullibility.

He said after studying his representations, the NPA could not find any contact between Gillingham and himself, “because there never was any”.

“I never met Gillingham until the day we were arrested and first appeared in court.

“In the operations of Bosasa I was a backroom boy, a pure accountant, concerned only with the day-to-day financial running of the company and none of the other stuff that has been claimed.”

He said to be labelled a state capturer had left him very angry.

“You don’t know what it has done to my personal and professional relationships. While most people did not think I was capable of the allegations, some did.”

He said he had not yet been asked by the NPA to become a state witness.

“I don’t know how much I could add to the state’s cases. I don’t know what I can testify about. Even though people did their best to sink me, I didn’t really know what was going on in terms of what was testified to before the commission.”

Bonifacio said he did not blame the NPA for prosecuting him.

“They did what they [believed] had to be done. I was merely a victim of circumstances when my name popped up. I just hope the NPA will accelerate the prosecution of state capture cases.”

ID spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka confirmed the charges had been withdrawn.

“The case was withdrawn after Bonifacio made representations [to the prosecutors]. His version was fully investigated and a decision was taken to withdraw the case after thorough consideration of the facts and the law applicable.”

Seboka said Bonifacio’s co-accused, Vorster, passed away in June 2021 and there were no other accused in their matter.

Asked if the NPA would use Bonifacio as a state witness in the trial against other people linked to state capture through Bosasa, Seboka said: “This option is open to the state.”

She said the case against Mti, Gillingham, Agrizzi and Van Tonder was not affected by the withdrawal of charges against Bonifacio.

“The reason for withdrawal of the case against Bonifacio has no bearing whatsoever on the strength of the state’s case against Mti and his co-accused.”

Seboka said Mti and his co-accused were due to appear in the Pretoria high court on July 22 for pretrial proceedings.

Asked if the withdrawal of the charges against Bonifacio had had an impact on the recommendations by Zondo that corruption, fraud and money laundering prosecutions be conducted against implicated former Bosasa employees, politicians and ANC members and the company, Seboka said “none at all”.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.