JENNIFER PLATT | Who’d have thought my penchant for cults would include air fryers?

The air fryer fraternity is a cult-like group of devotees that will embrace anyone with a fryer and try any recipe

I have mentioned this before, but I think I am unhealthily obsessed with cults and there is no shortage of fodder to feast on. I watch nearly every documentary I get wind of (I recommend Wild Wild Country on Netflix and The Vow on HBO), I listen to podcasts (Guru and Twin Flames on Wondery are excellent) and I read everything I can get my hands on...