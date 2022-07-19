MATHATHA TSEDU | Jessie had a sharp tongue, but for her communication was king
Duarte’s legacy is a catalogue of selfless commitment to freedom at all costs
19 July 2022 - 20:26 By MATHATHA TSEDU
The mental turmoil started on Saturday morning at about 9.45am when my son Mpho forwarded a message that read in part: “Just got a call that Jessie is now back home — having been diagnosed with cancer there is nothing more they can do, she is now in the ‘end of life’ stage ...”..
MATHATHA TSEDU | Jessie had a sharp tongue, but for her communication was king
Duarte’s legacy is a catalogue of selfless commitment to freedom at all costs
The mental turmoil started on Saturday morning at about 9.45am when my son Mpho forwarded a message that read in part: “Just got a call that Jessie is now back home — having been diagnosed with cancer there is nothing more they can do, she is now in the ‘end of life’ stage ...”..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos