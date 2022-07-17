Mourners have gathered in Johannesburg for the special official category 2 funeral of the late ANC struggle stalwart Jessie Duarte on Sunday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver the eulogy at the burial at Westpark Cemetery.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed the death of “comrade Yasmin ‘Jessie’ Duarte, 68, during the early morning of Sunday”.
He said Duarte was undergoing treatment for cancer and had been on medical leave since November 2021.
WATCH LIVE | ANC stalwart Jessie Duarte laid to rest
