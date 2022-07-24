×

Opinion & Analysis

JUSTICE MALALA | The ANC has no solutions: let voters show them what unity is

The party speaks of solidarity, but how? Between the thieves and the corruption busters? Among the chickens coming home to roost?

24 July 2022 - 22:07

We all know the ANC is broken. We can all see the organisation is taking the country down the cliff with it. What we don’t have, from many of those who speak of the ANC’s fall from grace, however, are the answers to the urgent question: how can we avoid the disaster, for SA, that lies ahead?..

