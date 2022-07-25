×

Opinion & Analysis

EDITORIAL | Ramaphosa is his own worst enemy

After the Phala Phala scandal, the president finds himself on shaky ground in the lead-up to the ANC’s December elective conference

25 July 2022 - 20:15

A faction perceived as pro-President Cyril Ramaphosa lost a key battle this past weekend at the ANC’s provincial elective conference in KwaZulu-Natal, the region with the most votes at the ruling party’s December conference. Sboniso Duma, who had the backing of the anti-Ramaphosa group, is the new provincial chairperson. It was a clean sweep for Duma, as the positions of deputy chair, secretary, treasurer and deputy treasurer all went to the faction that named itself the “Taliban” when it plotted the provincial takeover from Ramaphosa’s ally, Sihle Zikalala, who has now been left out in the cold. ..

