Blast from the past: Habana has try line fever as Boks blitz Samoa
Today in SA sports history: September 9
08 September 2022 - 22:14
1979 — Jody Scheckter wins the Italian Grand Prix at Monza to secure Formula One’s world championship with two races to go. He edged his teammate Gilles Villeneuve of Canada by less than half a second, giving Ferrari the constructors’ championship. Scheckter started on the second row with Frenchman Jean-Pierre Jabouille of Renault in pole position. René Arnoux was in the lead early on, but when his Renault suffered engine trouble, the South African took the lead and never relinquished it. The win was Scheckter’s third of the season and 10th of his career. It was also his final win, as he retired a year later. Villeneuve ended the 1979 season second overall, the best result of his career. He was 32 when he died in a crash during qualifying at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. ..
Blast from the past: Habana has try line fever as Boks blitz Samoa
Today in SA sports history: September 9
1979 — Jody Scheckter wins the Italian Grand Prix at Monza to secure Formula One’s world championship with two races to go. He edged his teammate Gilles Villeneuve of Canada by less than half a second, giving Ferrari the constructors’ championship. Scheckter started on the second row with Frenchman Jean-Pierre Jabouille of Renault in pole position. René Arnoux was in the lead early on, but when his Renault suffered engine trouble, the South African took the lead and never relinquished it. The win was Scheckter’s third of the season and 10th of his career. It was also his final win, as he retired a year later. Villeneuve ended the 1979 season second overall, the best result of his career. He was 32 when he died in a crash during qualifying at the 1982 Belgian Grand Prix. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos