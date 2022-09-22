Opinion & Analysis

TOM EATON | The ANC’s inability to run the country has nothing to do with democracy

South Africans are frustrated and fed up, but ditching democracy for a benevolent dictatorship is suicidal

22 September 2022 - 21:14
Tom Eaton Columnist

According to a recent study, a large and growing proportion of South Africans would agree to live in a dictatorship if it meant an end to the country’s most pressing problems. In related news, a large and growing proportion of South Africans are setting themselves up for a world of hurt...

