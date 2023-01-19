Opinion & Analysis

MAKHUDU SEFARA | Sheba the tiger turns Joburg into a zoo while Lesufi remains reticent on regulations

It is mind-boggling that dangerous wild animals are allowed to be kept in Gauteng without a permit

19 January 2023 - 22:13
Makhudu Sefara Editor: TimesLIVE

It is a tale told many times — to South Africans’ irritation — but one worth repeating this week. Every once in a while when we engage with some ignorant people from other continents, they say: “Oh my Gawd, you’re from Africa (as if it’s one country)? I know someone from a village near Victoria Falls, you might know them (then they give you a random name).”..

