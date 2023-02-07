MAKHUDU SEFARA | A cabinet reshuffle isn’t service in itself, so please just do it, Mr President
The president’s and his government’s inaction or lack of urgency on important matters has the country in limbo
07 February 2023 - 21:24
It has been a long time coming, this much-talked about cabinet reshuffle that president Cyril Ramaphosa is about to make. Or will eventually make. ..
MAKHUDU SEFARA | A cabinet reshuffle isn’t service in itself, so please just do it, Mr President
The president’s and his government’s inaction or lack of urgency on important matters has the country in limbo
It has been a long time coming, this much-talked about cabinet reshuffle that president Cyril Ramaphosa is about to make. Or will eventually make. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos