Opinion & Analysis

SONGEZO ZIBI | Another chaotic Sona is not just ‘one of those’ — it imperils our future

This baffling tradition took root as shameless corruption took over our political culture

13 February 2023 - 20:27 By Songezo Zibi

Parliament officially opened last week, an occasion customarily marked by a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces. To this gathering the president delivers a speech we call the state of the nation address (Sona)...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. SONGEZO ZIBI | SA’s monopoly money-sized problems need big, bold decisions Opinion & Analysis
  2. SONGEZO ZIBI | After 16 years of load-shedding, a new future must light up Opinion & Analysis
  3. Ramaphosa ‘remained resolute’ when EFF members stormed the stage: Presidency Politics
  4. PALI LEHOHLA | Just energy transition: don’t be fooled by St Peter’s mother ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. PODCAST | Trust deficit makes it hard to be excited about new Sona promises Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. PALI LEHOHLA | Put a magnet to contaminated coal, Eskom, or would that be ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. EDITORIAL | Who is the real winner of ‘Idols SA’ when we struggle to create ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. PALI LEHOHLA | Just energy transition: don’t be fooled by St Peter’s mother ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Hiding defects from buyers when selling a house can be costly Opinion & Analysis
  5. JUSTICE MALALA | Announcing a new minister is sad and a state of disaster even ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage
Second CCTV angle of AKA & Tibz shooting shows killer's path