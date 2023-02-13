SONGEZO ZIBI | Another chaotic Sona is not just ‘one of those’ — it imperils our future
This baffling tradition took root as shameless corruption took over our political culture
13 February 2023 - 20:27 By Songezo Zibi
Parliament officially opened last week, an occasion customarily marked by a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces. To this gathering the president delivers a speech we call the state of the nation address (Sona)...
SONGEZO ZIBI | Another chaotic Sona is not just ‘one of those’ — it imperils our future
This baffling tradition took root as shameless corruption took over our political culture
Parliament officially opened last week, an occasion customarily marked by a joint sitting of the National Assembly and National Council of Provinces. To this gathering the president delivers a speech we call the state of the nation address (Sona)...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos