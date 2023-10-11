Opinion & Analysis

JONATHAN JANSEN | The human suffering in the Israel-Hamas conflict calls for strong, effective leadership

South Africa’s government must play a more constructive role in this crisis

11 October 2023 - 21:51

Unless you have the ability to cry twice there is something wrong with your humanity. Cry once when Hamas reigned terror on Jewish families in Israel, leaving hundreds dead and many more injured...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | Winnie Mandela Drive: we’ve been down this (potholed) road ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | Yet another university disinvites me: what’s at stake here? Opinion & Analysis
  3. JONATHAN JANSEN | With a legacy like Buthelezi’s, there are no good guys and ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. JONATHAN JANSEN | Second coming of OBE: what are education officials trying to ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | Youth are trained, not educated — there’s a difference, and ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest

  1. EDITORIAL | More must be done to get millions of children into the classroom Opinion & Analysis
  2. JONATHAN JANSEN | The human suffering in the Israel-Hamas conflict calls for ... Opinion & Analysis
  3. EDITORIAL | The exodus of top brass at critical SOEs is more than a little ... Opinion & Analysis
  4. CRAIG BLIGNAUT & THEO VAN ZYL | Bad cell reception? Try Wi-Fi calling Opinion & Analysis
  5. ANNA COLLARD | How to keep up with your kids in the age of AI Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival