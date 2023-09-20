JONATHAN JANSEN | With a legacy like Buthelezi’s, there are no good guys and bad guys
We will go through the same moral anguish when corrupt politicians pass, so SA needs to get to grips with its complicated figures
During my term as vice-chancellor, I received a Christmas card from Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. What should have been a simple message of “thank you” or a Christmas greeting card in return became instead a week of inner turmoil. My politics and memory did not allow for a response let alone a generous one that returned his act of kindness. In my mind this was “Gatsha”, a man who orchestrated mass killings of the comrades from the Midlands of Natal to the shacks of Thokoza. All but the blind knew that his impis worked in tandem with the apartheid security forces to rain terror on its enemies. I could not forget that. ..
