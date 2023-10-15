PALI LEHOHLA | Metaphors of development: the next 200 years for Lesotho
Lesotho should place hydrology, geology and engineering as priorities
15 October 2023 - 20:14
At the Water and Hydrogen in a Digital Future Conference and Expo last week in Maseru, Zakea Mangoaela's book Lithoko tsa Marena a Basotho, about the Mosotho warrior emerging victorious from the Gun War that took place at Mohlanapeng where the British were beaten easily, engages one's intellect on the digital age as never before imagined. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.