EDITORIAL | Does the party of failed promises deserve a another chance?
Ramaphosa wants a second chance, but thanks to load-shedding many of his supporters need a second chance to hear the ANC’s manifesto
25 February 2024 - 21:14
As thousands of South Africans converged on KwaZulu-Natal for the ANC’s manifesto launch at the weekend, it took one person’s social media post to redirect attention to a scourge afflicting many: millions unable to watch because “it was not their turn to have electricity”. ..
