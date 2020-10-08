Politics

‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector

Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused the NPA of refusing to provide her with information regarding KZN politicians

Thabo Mokone Parliamentary editor
08 October 2020 - 19:40

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi are seemingly embroiled in a turf war.

This after Mkhwebane told the National Assembly’s justice portfolio committee that the NPA was refusing to cooperate with her office in relation to its fraud, money-laundering and corruption charges against several KwaZulu-Natal politicians, including Mike Mabuyakhulu...

