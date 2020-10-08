‘Incongenial’ Batohi refuses to work with me, moans protector
Busisiwe Mkhwebane has accused the NPA of refusing to provide her with information regarding KZN politicians
08 October 2020 - 19:40
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head Shamila Batohi are seemingly embroiled in a turf war.
This after Mkhwebane told the National Assembly’s justice portfolio committee that the NPA was refusing to cooperate with her office in relation to its fraud, money-laundering and corruption charges against several KwaZulu-Natal politicians, including Mike Mabuyakhulu...
