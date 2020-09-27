State Capture
How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry
As MEC for housing he didn't even know about the Housing Act
27 September 2020 - 00:00
Was he playing dumb to avoid accountability, or is Mosebenzi Zwane as incompetent as he claims?
Zwane made a shocking admission at the Zondo commission on Friday: he had not bothered to familiarise himself with the legislation that governed his portfolio when he was Free State housing MEC...
