State Capture

How Mosebenzi Zwane 'shocked' Zondo at state capture inquiry

As MEC for housing he didn't even know about the Housing Act

Was he playing dumb to avoid accountability, or is Mosebenzi Zwane as incompetent as he claims?



Zwane made a shocking admission at the Zondo commission on Friday: he had not bothered to familiarise himself with the legislation that governed his portfolio when he was Free State housing MEC...