How Rwanda beat the odds to defy the Covid-19 onslaught

That Rwanda already had structures in place to combat epidemics was a critical tool in containing the virus

With a population of 12 million, of whom 83% live in rural areas where access to doctors is often scarce, the odds seemed stacked against Rwanda to deal with Covid-19. Yet its containment plans proved its salvation.



Officials in the tiny central African country watched the pandemic unfold in Europe, Asia and the US with growing concern...