How Rwanda beat the odds to defy the Covid-19 onslaught
That Rwanda already had structures in place to combat epidemics was a critical tool in containing the virus
10 May 2021 - 20:08
With a population of 12 million, of whom 83% live in rural areas where access to doctors is often scarce, the odds seemed stacked against Rwanda to deal with Covid-19. Yet its containment plans proved its salvation.
Officials in the tiny central African country watched the pandemic unfold in Europe, Asia and the US with growing concern...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.