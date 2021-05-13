‘I drink water, that’s the only thing I do’: students starve while NSFAS fiddles

Unisa students share heartbreaking stories as they beg for their monthly R290 allowance to buy food and data

A Unisa student walked about 35 minutes to a shopping mall in Komani in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday to charge her cellphone so she could complete an assignment.



Another was forced to use money she had set aside for electricity to pay the printing costs for an assignment...