Just postpone the elections? It’s not that easy

Prudence dictates that the local government polls be postponed, but the law and the DA say otherwise

The Electoral Commission of SA is faced with the near impossible task of deciding whether or not to forge ahead with local government elections later this year.



Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, in a 120-page long report, has determined that it would be impossible to conduct free and fair elections — which is the golden standard of SA’s electoral project — under current Covid-19 conditions. ..