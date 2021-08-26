Axe finally falls on Bongani Bongo as ANC shakes up parliamentary caucus

Controversial ANC MP Bongani Bongo, who is facing corruption and fraud charges, has been removed as chairperson of parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee.

Bongo was removed from his powerful position months after he was suspended from the parliamentary position by the ANC leadership during strict implementation of its “step-aside” rule.

The party suspended Bongo in May after he refused to voluntarily step aside while facing fraud allegations, as per party guidelines.

However, he will remain an ordinary MP, serving on the home affairs committee.

According to several high-placed sources, Bongo’s removal was among changes announced by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina at the party’s caucus meeting on Thursday.

ANC caucus spokesperson Nomfanelo Kota said she was unable to comment. This story will be updated when her reaction is obtained.

However, ANC insiders have revealed that, in the main, portfolio committee chairpersons aligned with suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule have been moved around and, with the exception of one, replaced by people sympathetic to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s dominant faction.