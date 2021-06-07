Politics

ANC MP Zukiswa Ncitha has stepped aside — but not quite

Andisiwe Makinana Political correspondent
07 June 2021 - 13:44
Zukiswa Ncitha, a National Council of Provinces delegate from the Eastern Cape who 'stepped aside' in March, has continued with her parliamentary duties, including chairing committee meetings and participating in plenary sessions. File photo.
Zukiswa Ncitha, a National Council of Provinces delegate from the Eastern Cape who 'stepped aside' in March, has continued with her parliamentary duties, including chairing committee meetings and participating in plenary sessions. File photo.
Image: THE TIMES

It has been business as usual for one of the ANC’s two MPs affected by the party’s step-aside resolution.

Zukiswa Ncitha, a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) delegate from the Eastern Cape who “stepped aside” in March, has continued with her parliamentary duties, including chairing committee meetings and participating in plenary sessions.

This goes against the conditions of the “stepping aside” resolution published by the party after its national executive committee (NEC) decided to enforce the rule.

The ANC said its public representatives who have stepped aside are barred from occupying any executive office or position of responsibility in the legislative body to which they belong.

On May 12, Ncitha participated in a question-and-answer session featuring economic cluster ministers. She posed a question about solar geysers to mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who is also the ANC’s national chairperson.

Ace aside, these are the ANC bigwigs who could be hit by ‘step aside’ rule

Zandile Gumede, Mike Mabuyakhulu, Danny Msiza, Olly Mlamleli, Zukiswa Ncitha, Sindisiwa Gomba and on it goes
Politics
2 months ago

On May 28, she attended and posed questions during a meeting of the select committee on water and sanitation and human settlements, which was briefed about the department of human settlements’ 2021/22 annual performance plan.

Last Wednesday, she chaired a meeting of the select committee on petitions and executive undertakings.

Her name appeared on the list of speakers for a debate on the human settlements budget vote on Friday. It was later withdrawn.

Ncitha did not respond to requests for comment after promising to do so.

ANC spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Loyiso Magqashela, confirmed that as per the conditions of stepping aside, Ncitha is expected to attend meetings of the NCOP but not to participate in the proceedings or chair its meetings.

“You can only participate internally [in the party structures] but you cannot represent the organisation anywhere. You just attend meetings,” he said, explaining Ncitha’s attendance at last weekend’s extended provincial executive committee meeting addressed by former president Thabo Mbeki.

“When it comes to issues of you being a deployee, if you are chairperson of a committee, as the case is with Ms Ncitha, you step aside from that position. You become an ordinary member until your matter has been reviewed,” said Magqashela.

Zweli Mkhize considers quitting over Digital Vibes scandal: sources

Health minister Zweli Mkhize is considering resigning over an investigation into a tender scandal, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Politics
2 days ago

Calls to NCOP chief whip Seiso Mohai went unanswered after he failed to respond to written questions.

As chief whip of the council, Mohai is responsible for drawing up the list of speakers for all NCOP sittings. He does this in consultation with provincial and party whips.

The provincial ANC announced in March that Ncitha who is indicted in the R10m Nelson Mandela memorial scandal case requested to be recused from the structures of the ANC owing to her indictment. The party accepted this as a voluntary act of stepping aside, it said at the time.

Ncitha is former Buffalo City municipality executive mayor and one of the 12 people accused in the scandal.  

Bongani Bongo, the other MP affected by the resolution, was suspended from the party after failing to voluntarily step aside. While he regularly attends sittings of the National Assembly, he has not actively participated nor has he chaired meetings of the home affairs committee to which he was elected to chair in 2019.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

We will be decisive in dealing with corruption, ANC Free State leaders promise

The ANC Free State Interim Provincial Committee has vowed that the time for impunity is over.
Politics
3 days ago

Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa invited back to ANC PEC

Former Gauteng health MECs Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa are likely to make a political comeback following an ANC provincial executive committee ...
News
1 week ago

ANC top dogs in the line of fire

President Cyril Ramaphosa's hand will be strengthened at this weekend's national executive committee (NEC) meeting if, as expected, it places on ...
News
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. We’ve never seen this scale of corruption, says SIU head on PPE fraud Politics
  2. Defiant Ace plays his last card: ‘Cyril, I’ll expect an apology if I win’ Politics
  3. Tinned fish, a R750k watch and cash – just some of the gifts MPs enjoyed in 2019 Politics
  4. MAWANDE AMASHABALALA | If Cyril is serious about anti-corruption, why reward ... Politics

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...