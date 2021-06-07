ANC MP Zukiswa Ncitha has stepped aside — but not quite

It has been business as usual for one of the ANC’s two MPs affected by the party’s step-aside resolution.

Zukiswa Ncitha, a National Council of Provinces (NCOP) delegate from the Eastern Cape who “stepped aside” in March, has continued with her parliamentary duties, including chairing committee meetings and participating in plenary sessions.

This goes against the conditions of the “stepping aside” resolution published by the party after its national executive committee (NEC) decided to enforce the rule.

The ANC said its public representatives who have stepped aside are barred from occupying any executive office or position of responsibility in the legislative body to which they belong.

On May 12, Ncitha participated in a question-and-answer session featuring economic cluster ministers. She posed a question about solar geysers to mineral resources and energy minister Gwede Mantashe, who is also the ANC’s national chairperson.