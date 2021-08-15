Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy'
Second-term plan for former speaker after recent cabinet nod
15 August 2021 - 00:03
New defence minister Thandi Modise was recalled from parliament to the national cabinet to position her for a higher post in President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration during his second term.
Modise's name is said to be high on the list of female leaders Ramaphosa's faction is considering lobbying ANC structures to support for the post of deputy president when the ANC elects new leaders next year...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.