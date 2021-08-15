News

Ramaphosa 'eyes Thandi Modise as his new deputy'

Second-term plan for former speaker after recent cabinet nod

15 August 2021 - 00:03 By Andisiwe Makinana and Sibongakonke Shoba

New defence minister Thandi Modise was recalled from parliament to the national cabinet to position her for a higher post in President Cyril Ramaphosa's administration during his second term.

Modise's name is said to be high on the list of female leaders Ramaphosa's faction is considering lobbying ANC structures to support for the post of deputy president when the ANC elects new leaders next year...

