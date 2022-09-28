Calland rejects the basis of DA and EFF’s objections: ‘I am a fiercely independent person’
Opposition parties questioned his impartiality, claiming he had shown a “consistent bias towards the president”
28 September 2022 - 19:19
UCT law professor Richard Calland fiercely rejected the basis of the EFF and DA objections against his appointment and indicated to National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula that he was willing and capable to serve on the independent panel appointed to assess whether a motion to impeach president Cyril Ramaphosa passes muster...
