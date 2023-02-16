Politics

Ramaphosa slams ‘self-serving’ parties who caused chaos in parliament

President asks MPs if they will ever be able to work together to confront South Africa’s challenges

16 February 2023 - 15:57
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit back at political parties who criticised his recent state of the nation address (Sona), saying instead of offering solutions to solve the country’s problems, they paraded as “merchants of hope” when in fact, they are “merchants of despair”...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. RECORDED | Ramaphosa replies to Sona debate in parliament Politics
  2. Sona debate: Ministers and premiers close ranks, defending Ramaphosa’s ... Politics
  3. Sona debate: IFP calls on ‘nanny’ Ramaphosa to fire weak ministers Politics
  4. The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa Politics

Most read

  1. The nation is worse now than in Zuma's time, opposition parties tell Ramaphosa Politics
  2. Sona debate: IFP calls on ‘nanny’ Ramaphosa to fire weak ministers Politics
  3. ‘His failures are the reason’: Tshwane mayor lambasted as he exits Politics
  4. Ramaphosa ‘remained resolute’ when EFF members stormed the stage: Presidency Politics
  5. Pull in your horns, Ramaphosa asks section 89 panel as ATM, EFF take aim Politics

Latest Videos

AKA's family distraught as they mourn the death of AKA
Tracking the two gunmen who killed AKA and Tibz on CCTV footage