Ramaphosa slams ‘self-serving’ parties who caused chaos in parliament
President asks MPs if they will ever be able to work together to confront South Africa’s challenges
16 February 2023 - 15:57
President Cyril Ramaphosa has hit back at political parties who criticised his recent state of the nation address (Sona), saying instead of offering solutions to solve the country’s problems, they paraded as “merchants of hope” when in fact, they are “merchants of despair”...
