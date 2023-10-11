Politics

IN PICS | 'We will not be silent': Durban protesters show support for Palestine

Call for international community to act against 'settler-colonial' Israel and US after latest outbreak of violence in Middle East

11 October 2023 - 20:57 By MFUNDO MKHIZE

Chants of “Free Palestine” reverberated through busy afternoon traffic in Durban on Wednesday in a protest which mirrored those in other parts of the country...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. JONATHAN JANSEN | The human suffering in the Israel-Hamas conflict calls for ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. ANALYSIS | In striking Israel, Hamas also took aim at Middle East security ... World
  3. ‘We were so unprepared’: South Africans in Israel describe tension of weekend ... News
  4. EXPLAINER: Israel-Palestine dispute hinges on statehood, land, Jerusalem, ... World

Latest

  1. Bankrupt SABC presents parliament with secret turnaround plan Politics
  2. IN PICS | 'We will not be silent': Durban protesters show support for Palestine Politics
  3. City of Joburg in R2.9m catering and hospitality debt Politics
  4. Mantashe in looming showdown with ANCYL over youth representation Politics
  5. DA red-cards Maritzburg’s R27m support for Shauwn Mkhize's Royal AM Politics

Latest Videos

'SA will be able to fly national flag at rugby & cricket world cup': Minister ...
Israel-Hamas war: 260 bodies recovered from outdoor festival