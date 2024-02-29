ANC wants minerals beneficiation corridor for Sadc as part of jobs plan
Exporting raw minerals robs SA and Africa of its true potential: Zuko Godlimpi
29 February 2024 - 14:55
The ANC wants African countries to have an agreement that all its mined minerals are processed locally. It says the exporting of raw minerals robs not only South Africa but the entire African continent of its true economic and employment potential...
