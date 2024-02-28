“As part of this responsibility, over the past years we have fenced all six palaces, bought vehicles for the queen mother and the queens of UMdlokombane, provided financial support for education of Amazinyane (princes and princesses) and continue to render financial support for all Imikhosi yaseNdlunkulu,” she said.
She said this was part of government's demonstration that it accords respect to “our monarch and the royal household.”
“We are encouraged at the continuation of the cordial and professional relations that exist between our government and his majesty the king. As we did with the late king, we continue to provide administrative and logistical support for the reigning monarch.”
For the 2023/2024 financial year, the budget allocation for the royal household unit stands at R79m, representing a R12m increase from the previous year’s R67m allocation.
While the upkeep of the royal family is drawn from the budget, it is unclear if construction of the new palace will be funded by the royal household unit budget.
TimesLIVE
KwaZulu-Natal government to build new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
The KwaZulu-Natal government announced plans to build a new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.
This was revealed by premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube during the state of the province address on Wednesday.
“In consultation with his majesty, we are finalising plans to build a new palace for the king in Nongoma,” Dube-Ncube said.
The palace will be an addition to six existing ones, home to late King Goodwill Zwelithini's widows.
Dube-Ncube said this was part of the ANC government's “recognition of the existential right of and support of the traditional leadership.”
WATCH | King Misuzulu kaZwelithini addresses the opening of the KZN legislature
“As part of this responsibility, over the past years we have fenced all six palaces, bought vehicles for the queen mother and the queens of UMdlokombane, provided financial support for education of Amazinyane (princes and princesses) and continue to render financial support for all Imikhosi yaseNdlunkulu,” she said.
She said this was part of government's demonstration that it accords respect to “our monarch and the royal household.”
“We are encouraged at the continuation of the cordial and professional relations that exist between our government and his majesty the king. As we did with the late king, we continue to provide administrative and logistical support for the reigning monarch.”
For the 2023/2024 financial year, the budget allocation for the royal household unit stands at R79m, representing a R12m increase from the previous year’s R67m allocation.
While the upkeep of the royal family is drawn from the budget, it is unclear if construction of the new palace will be funded by the royal household unit budget.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
King Misuzulu calls for peace ahead of elections
King Misuzulu fires Ingonyama Trust Board chair Thanduyise Mzimela, appoints himself
‘Zulu nation, nothing has been ruined; you know your king’: Misuzulu speaks as crowning debacle continues
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos