KwaZulu-Natal government to build new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

28 February 2024 - 13:45
The KwaZulu-Natal government has announced plans to construct a new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. File photo.
The KwaZulu-Natal government has announced plans to construct a new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. File photo.
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

The KwaZulu-Natal government announced plans to build a new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

This was revealed by premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube during the state of the province address on Wednesday. 

“In consultation with his majesty, we are finalising plans to build a new palace for the king in Nongoma,” Dube-Ncube said. 

The palace will be an addition to six existing ones, home to late King Goodwill Zwelithini's widows. 

Dube-Ncube said this was part of the ANC government's “recognition of the existential right of and support of the traditional leadership.”   

WATCH | King Misuzulu kaZwelithini addresses the opening of the KZN legislature

AmaZulu king Misuzulu KaZwelithini will on Tuesday deliver an address during the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature at the Oval Cricket Stadium ...
1 day ago

“As part of this responsibility, over the past years we have fenced all six palaces, bought vehicles for the queen mother and the queens of UMdlokombane, provided financial support for education of Amazinyane (princes and princesses) and continue to render financial support for all Imikhosi yaseNdlunkulu,” she said. 

She said this was part of government's demonstration that it accords respect to “our monarch and the royal household.”   

“We are encouraged at the continuation of the cordial and professional relations that exist between our government and his majesty the king. As we did with the late king, we continue to provide administrative and logistical support for the reigning monarch.”

For the 2023/2024 financial year, the budget allocation for the royal household unit stands at R79m, representing a R12m increase from the previous year’s R67m allocation. 

While the upkeep of the royal family is drawn from the budget, it is unclear if construction of the new palace will be funded by the royal household unit budget.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

King Misuzulu calls for peace ahead of elections

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini used his address at the opening of the KwaZulu-Natal legislature on Tuesday to call for a peaceful election and an end to ...
1 day ago

King Misuzulu fires Ingonyama Trust Board chair Thanduyise Mzimela, appoints himself

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has elected to chair the Ingonyama Trust Board himself and fired the chairperson he appointed barely nine months ago.
2 weeks ago

'Zulu nation, nothing has been ruined; you know your king': Misuzulu speaks as crowning debacle continues

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini remains unshaken despite a continuing legal battle over his crowning which is being contested by his older brother ...
2 months ago
