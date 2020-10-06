Punt Intended
DAVID ISAACSON | Yesterday was sweet, today saw dieback, let’s hope tomorrow blooms
SA boxing was punchy, went quiet, then began an uppercut. Why, then, is the amateur division on the ropes?
06 October 2020 - 19:41
The yesterday-today-and-tomorrow shrub that sits in our back garden has had better days.
Nearly two decades ago its fragrance permeated across a fair distance, even drifting over a stone wall and into the driveway...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.