Blast from the past: It’s hundreds for Proteas and hat-tricks for Boks

Today in SA sports history: October 8



1994 — Legendary coach Kitch Christie goes into his first match with the Springboks, who host Argentina for the first time. They comfortably beat the South Americans 42-22 in Port Elizabeth, with scrumhalf Johan Roux scoring two tries and eighthman Tiaan Strauss, winger Chester Williams and flyhalf Joel Stransky dotting down once each...