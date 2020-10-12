Blast from the past: Donald amasses scalps in historic Harare Test
12 October 2020 - 20:05
1902 — Left-hander Charlie Llewellyn takes 6/92 as SA bowl out Australia for 296 for a first-innings lead of 158 at the Old Wanderers in the first Test between these two nations. But the visitors scored well in their second innings to force a draw. This was the first time SA had not lost a match, having been beaten in their first eight tests, all against England, from 1889 to 1899. Making his debut for the hosts was England-born Dave Nourse, who scored 72 in the first innings.
1952 — Jake Tuli, newly crowned British Empire flyweight boxing champion, knocks out Yorkshireman Jimmy Pearce in the eighth round in Newcastle...
