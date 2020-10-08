Worst of times
LIAM DEL CARME | Pity the poor Cheetahs, sacrificed for the sake of PRO rugby priorities
They have a lot more going for them than the nine remaining unions, but their inclusion is simply not feasible
08 October 2020 - 19:13
The Cheetahs’ expulsion from PRO rugby that allowed for the inclusion of the Bulls, Sharks, Stormers and Lions isn’t just driving local rugby conversation.
As much as the South African Rugby Union (Saru) – perennially, it seems, with hands on head – would like five SA teams to participate in the PRO competition, it simply isn’t feasible. The only way the current PRO14 competition will expand is if 16 teams are allowed to participate. That is set to happen in 2021...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.