Blast from the past: Wilson drives the push to crowning glory
15 October 2020 - 20:02
Today in SA sports history: October 16
1976 — Desire Wilson becomes only the second woman to win a South African motorsport title, taking the Formula Ford crown in dramatic fashion in Cape Town. In the first heat, her car stopped 100m from the line, but she got out and started pushing. She fell twice as she heaved her machine over the line to finish the race. She failed to complete the second heat...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.