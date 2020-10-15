Blast from the past: Wilson drives the push to crowning glory

Today in SA sports history: October 16



1976 — Desire Wilson becomes only the second woman to win a South African motorsport title, taking the Formula Ford crown in dramatic fashion in Cape Town. In the first heat, her car stopped 100m from the line, but she got out and started pushing. She fell twice as she heaved her machine over the line to finish the race. She failed to complete the second heat...