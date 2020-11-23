The Konundrum
KHANYISO TSHWAKU | I ask you on bended knee, why are we still having this discussion?
Why are we still having a debate over the taking of the knee when other countries are proactive with this matter?
23 November 2020 - 20:26
If there’s one thing racists don’t want to understand is that racism, in all its violence, is a systematic and organic process driven by hate built through generational inculcation.
It’s not an event...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.