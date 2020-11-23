The Konundrum

KHANYISO TSHWAKU | I ask you on bended knee, why are we still having this discussion?

Why are we still having a debate over the taking of the knee when other countries are proactive with this matter?

If there’s one thing racists don’t want to understand is that racism, in all its violence, is a systematic and organic process driven by hate built through generational inculcation.



It’s not an event...