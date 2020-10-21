Sport

Chillin’ with Sazi

SAZI HADEBE | The PSL needs to put a mismatched sock in Masala’s gobbledygook

No wonder the TTM boss and his ilk are acting with such impunity. There’s simply no accountability for their actions

Sazi Hadebe Sports reporter
21 October 2020 - 20:06

The shenanigans pulled by Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM), one of the three brand-new names that will appear in Premier Soccer League in the 2020-21 season, should not really surprise us.

In fact we should expect more of the same, if not worst, simply because the organisation that TTM is operating under, the PSL, seems oblivious to what this whole saga actually does to its own reputation and administration of professional football in SA...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: How Toweel’s kind words helped rising star go on to shine Sport
  2. At 80, Sir Geoffrey boycotts God in favour of feng shui and green tea Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | The PSL needs to put a mismatched sock in Masala’s gobbledygook Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Sinclair runs in a first for SA against Oz Sport
  5. Things are getting stale, mate, so Champions League is looking to freshen up Sport

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks

Related articles

  1. SAZI HADEBE | Swallows diehards rejoice – the Beautiful Birds are back Sport
  2. SAZI HADEBE | Petty soccer bigwigs scored an own goal against Mosimane Sport
  3. SAZI HADEBE | With dunces in charge, pitiful Bafana remain a laughing stock Sport
  4. New signings give Sundowns a host of post-Pitso puzzlers Sport
X