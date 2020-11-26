Worst of times

LIAM DEL CARME | Dormant Boks on top and staying put thanks to quirky ranking system

Despite not having played since last year’s Rugby World Cup final, SA are still the world’s top-ranked team

Irrespective what happens in the Tri-Nations or the Nations Cup, the Springboks look set to top World Rugby’s rankings at the end of the year again.



They were on top of the world at the corresponding period last year on the back of winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan in November...