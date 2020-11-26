Sport

Worst of times

LIAM DEL CARME | Dormant Boks on top and staying put thanks to quirky ranking system

Despite not having played since last year’s Rugby World Cup final, SA are still the world’s top-ranked team

Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
26 November 2020 - 19:32

Irrespective what happens in the Tri-Nations or the Nations Cup, the Springboks look set to top World Rugby’s rankings at the end of the year again.

They were on top of the world at the corresponding period last year on the back of winning the Rugby World Cup (RWC) in Japan in November...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Banyana break new World Cup ground Sport
  2. All Blacks in crisis, while passionate Pumas are purring Sport
  3. LIAM DEL CARME | Dormant Boks on top and staying put thanks to quirky ranking ... Sport
  4. KHANYISO TSHWAKU | A case of contrasting captains as SA and England prepare to ... Sport
  5. Blast from the past: Bartlett chips in with a brace to down Zimbabwe Sport

Latest Videos

White man in lycra assaulted by dozens of EFF supporters in Brackenfell
Criminal charge to be laid against Zuma after state capture commission walkout

Related articles

  1. Local rugby in a state flux Sport
  2. Good news and bad news for rugby fans seeking tickets to British & Irish Lions ... Rugby
  3. The Springboks remain top in rugby rankings, All Blacks slip to third Rugby
  4. All Blacks have lost their air of invincibility Sport
  5. It’s a Catch-22 for rugby as it tries to keep players safe and retain its appeal Sport
X