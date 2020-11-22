Rugby

Local rugby in a state flux

Super Rugby that was padlocked yesterday and the Currie Cup due to start next week increasingly have the look and feel of a patch job created out of necessity from a calendar torn to shreds by the pandemic.



While SA Rugby got the camel through the eye of the needle to bring the professional game back to the playing field, match cancellations in SRU served to blight the competition with its legacy set to be felt in the Currie Cup as a result of the points carried forward into that tournament...