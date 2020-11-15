Rugby
All Blacks have lost their air of invincibility
15 November 2020 - 00:00
The All Blacks, often said to be the most successful international team in all sport, have lost their air of invincibility.
As much as the statistics confirm their status as the most garlanded rugby nation on the planet, more recent numbers, especially following their first ever defeat to Argentina yesterday, suggest they are not as imperious as they used to be...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.