Sport

All Blacks have silver in sight as they pounce on and trounce Pumas

Coach Ian Foster praises his team for their prowess and the organisers for getting tournament off the ground

29 November 2020 - 17:37 By Nick Mulvenney

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said he was satisfied with the All Blacks after finishing “an immensely difficult year” with a five-try rout of Argentina that almost certainly secured them the Tri-Nations title.

The final score was 38-0...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. I knew Maradona, and he was even more wonderful than I’d ever dreamed Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bafana are great shakes as they extend unbeaten run Sport
  3. All Blacks have silver in sight as they pounce on and trounce Pumas Sport
  4. Blast from the past: Banyana break new World Cup ground Sport
  5. All Blacks in crisis, while passionate Pumas are purring Sport

Latest Videos

Claims of 'more evidence' against alleged Senzo murder mastermind as case is ...
Zondo instructs criminal charge against Dudu Myeni for unmasking Mr. X: How it ...

Related articles

  1. Pride restored, All Blacks head home to quarantine Rugby
  2. Argentina punching above their weight Sport
  3. All Blacks in crisis, while passionate Pumas are purring Sport
  4. Pumas to represent Argentina 'Maradona style' against the All Blacks Rugby
X