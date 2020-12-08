Blast from the past: Botha bangs way to world title, then fails drug test

Today in SA sports history: December 9

1910 — SA’s cricket team begin their first-ever away Test against Australia, a supposedly timeless affair at the Sydney Cricket Ground that eventually lasted six days, with one rest day and a second day with no play possible. By the end of the first day, the hosts, who won the toss and elected to bat first, were 494/6. Skipper Clem Hill, batting at three, struck 191 and opener Warren Bardsley 132 on the first day. The first Aussie victim was opener Victor Trumper, run out for 27. The first SA bowler to take a wicket was Ormy Pearse, who claimed three Aussie scalps, including those of Hill and Bardsley. SA went on to lose by an innings and 114 runs. ..