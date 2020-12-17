Fit for purpose: Lions reap rewards of promoting fitness coach

Eyebrows were raised when the Lions appointed their fitness and conditioning coach Ivan van Rooyen to replace the much-respected and liked head coach Swys de Bruin in 2018.

The decision was swift and not in line with a long-forged succession plan, though Van Rooyen had been with the franchise for nine years previously. The taciturn and unheralded conditioning coach appeared to have large boots to fill.

The team was also undergoing transition from the time erstwhile coach Johan Ackermann left for England.

The Lions team struggled to assert itself in Super Rugby last year but came within a whisker of winning the Currie Cup — losing in the final against the Free State Cheetahs.

They have largely struggled this year but in patches the Lions looked a potent team on attack, displaying the enterprise and precision in their passing game that were such hallmarks under Ackermann's tutelage.

They were unable to sustain their efforts, however, but things took a turn for the better when they quelled the considerable challenge of the Western Province pack in a come-from-behind victory at the start of the month. They followed that up last weekend delivering their performance of the season away to the Cheetahs.

High on energy and vitality they delivered the much-promised but elusive “80-minute performance”. The team's youth and experience operated in marvellous unison, a development that partly has its roots in Van Rooyen's background as a conditioning coach.