The Lions gave the men who delivered arguably their best performance of the season last weekend the thumbs up for Saturday's Currie Cup clash against the Sharks at Ellis Park.

There are‚ however‚ question marks over the availability of loosehead prop Sti Sithole and flank Vincent Tshituka‚ who are both struggling with niggles. The latter was one of the outstanding performers in the Lions' win over the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein last weekend. They will both undergo late fitness tests to establish their readiness for the Sharks.

Tshituka has been one of the team's most consistent performers and his presence will be much needed again. Should he not come through his fitness test‚ his place will go to Wilhelm van der Sluys who will lend considerably more bulk to the Lions pack. “Wilhelm will start at seven‚ and Willem (Alberts) will remain at lock. Willem has started doing good work for us at four‚” said coach Ivan van Rooyen.

He explained that an enforced change would rob the Lions of Tshituka's impact in less frequented areas.

“Vince is in really good form. His work rate is exceptionally high. His contributions are huge in the squad. He gets to places and does things other players don't. He will certainly be missed if he doesn't make it.”