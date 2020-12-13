Rugby
Lions pack helps to cement top four place
13 December 2020 - 00:00
Not much separates the Cheetahs and the Lions geographically but the gulf in experience was apparent in this Currie Cup clash.
With eight Springboks in their squad including Roelof Smit who represented the Green and Gold against the Barbarians in 2016, compared to the Cheetahs' solitary Bok, Frans Steyn, the Lions took control in the first quarter and never looked back...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.