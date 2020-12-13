Rugby

Lions pack helps to cement top four place

Not much separates the Cheetahs and the Lions geographically but the gulf in experience was apparent in this Currie Cup clash.



With eight Springboks in their squad including Roelof Smit who represented the Green and Gold against the Barbarians in 2016, compared to the Cheetahs' solitary Bok, Frans Steyn, the Lions took control in the first quarter and never looked back...