Advantage Sharks as MVM drop kicks Western Province

Given the agendas that drive WP rugby governance it wasn’t surprising that those in control were reluctant to surrender that control, but the Sharks had no such qualms. With the help of a local consortium that includes some financial players, MVM now holds 51% control, with SuperSport and the KZN Rugby Union holding 49%.

Effectively the KZN Rugby Union did what its WP counterparts refused to. And it did it for considerably less in terms of financial outlay from the Americans than would have been the case had WP accepted the deal.

The perception that MVM is paying the Sharks something close to what it would have paid Province is wrong. MVM’s Marco Masotti told me when I met him at a braai in November that while he was born in Durban and has been a lifelong Sharks fan, WP had been the organisation’s first target because Cape Town presents greater international appeal. That is why a deal with the Sharks wouldn’t have the same monetary value as one with WP, he said. It is believed that what the Sharks will be getting from MVM is about two-thirds of what the WP deal would have been worth.

All of which makes WP’s failure to complete the deal — because, in the words of Rasool, “we didn’t want to sell the family jewels for six pieces of silver” — more laughable and questionable.

Considering the three equity deals offered to the top SA franchises over the past 18 months, the one offered to WP was by far the highest. The Bulls are going ahead in the local game because they signed an equity deal more than a year ago with billionaires Johan Rupert and Patrice Motsepe, understood to have been about R70m. And that was for a more than 74% stake.

Putting the MVM investment in the Sharks at about R75m makes the R112m offered to WP the biggest offer. MVM has also signed up to absorb the Sharks’ losses, which have been significant before and during the Covid period. It was going to do the same with WP. That’s another estimated R75m.