Sharks pay the price for poor discipline
20 December 2020 - 00:00
Wing Courtnall Skosan and fullback Tiaan Swanepoel scored tries as the Lions claimed a deserved 27-12 victory over the Sharks in a scrappy Currie Cup clash at Ellis Park yesterday.
Captain Elton Jantjies kicked three penalties and Swanepoel added two as the Lions punished the ill-discipline of the visitors and moved up to second in the table on 29 points, six behind the Bulls...
