Sharks pay the price for poor discipline

Wing Courtnall Skosan and fullback Tiaan Swanepoel scored tries as the Lions claimed a deserved 27-12 victory over the Sharks in a scrappy Currie Cup clash at Ellis Park yesterday.



Captain Elton Jantjies kicked three penalties and Swanepoel added two as the Lions punished the ill-discipline of the visitors and moved up to second in the table on 29 points, six behind the Bulls...