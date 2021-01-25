Blast from the past: Hawk swoops to flyweight world title
Today in SA sports history: January 26
25 January 2021 - 19:49
Today in SA sports history: January 26
1952 — Vic Toweel makes the third defence of his world bantamweight title, outpointing European and British champion Peter Keenan of Scotland over 15 rounds at the Rand Stadium in Johannesburg...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.