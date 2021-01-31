Blast from the past: Player unlocks Springs course to win East Rand Open
Today in SA sports history: February 1
31 January 2021 - 16:08
Today in SA sports history: February 1
1959 — Gary Player beats another SA golfing legend, Bobby Locke, in a thrilling finish to win the East Rand Open at Springs by two shots. Locke was seven shots behind at the 10th hole, and reeled off six birdies on the next eight holes to reach the 18th tee just one stroke behind. But he couldn’t produce more magic on the final hole...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.