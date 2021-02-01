Sport

Djokovic and Serbia eye a repeat of last year’s cup win Down Under

With all the top male players competing, the ATP Cup provides the perfect warm-up for next week’s Australian Open

01 February 2021 - 21:18 By Ian Ransom

After a wildly successful debut in 2020, the ATP Cup kicks off in more subdued circumstances in Melbourne on Tuesday with Novak Djokovic looking to get champions Serbia off to a flying start against Canada in the truncated team-based event.

The 2020 tournament featured 24 nations and played to packed houses across the country, but the upcoming event has been reduced to 12 teams and all the action will be confined to Melbourne Park due to Covid-19 biosecurity measures. Crowd capacity for 2021 has been capped at 25%...

